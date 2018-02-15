Film in programmazione al The Space di Quartucciu dal 15 al 21 Febbraio prossimo
(3D) BLACK PANTHER
Genere: Azione
(NO 3D) BLACK PANTHER
Genere: Azione
(NO 3D) COCO
Genere: Animazione
(NO 3D) FERDINAND
Genere: Animazione
A CASA TUTTI BENE
Genere: Dramma
BIGFOOT JUNIOR
Genere: Animazione
CINQUANTA SFUMATURE DI ROSSO
Genere: Dramma
I PRIMITIVI
Genere: Animazione
IL VEGETALE
Genere: Commedia
LA FORMA DELL’ACQUA
Genere: Dramma
L’ULTIMA DISCESA
Genere: Dramma
L’UOMO SUL TRENO
Genere: Thriller
MAZE RUNNER – LA RIVELAZIONE
Genere: Azione
NAPOLI VELATA
Genere: Dramma
ORE 15:17 – ATTACCO AL TRENO
Genere: Dramma
SONO TORNATO
Genere: Commedia
THE POST
Genere: Dramma
EXTRA IN PROGRAMMAZIONE
CARMEN – ROH 2017-18
GISELLE BOLSHOI BALLET 2017-18
Durata: 140 min.
HITLER CONTRO PICASSO E GLI ALTRI
Regia: Claudio Poli
TOKYO GHOUL
Regia: Kentaro Hagiwara