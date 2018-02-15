15 febbraio 2018   ARCHIVIO, CULTURA - SPETTACOLO, PRIMA PAGINA

Film in programmazione al The Space di Quartucciu dal 15 al 21 Febbraio prossimo

THE SPACE CINEMA QUARTUCCIU

(3D) BLACK PANTHER

Genere: Azione
Regia: Ryan Coogler
Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman
Durata: 135 min.

(NO 3D) BLACK PANTHER

Genere: Azione
Regia: Ryan Coogler
Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman
Durata: 135 min.

(NO 3D) COCO

Genere: Animazione
Regia: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
Cast: Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor, Anthony Gonzalez, Alanna Ubach
Durata: 105 min.

(NO 3D) FERDINAND

Genere: Animazione
Regia: Carlos Saldanha, Cathy Malkasian, Jeff McGrath
Cast: Kate McKinnon, David Tennant, John Cena, Gina Rodriguez, Bobby Cannavale
Durata: 106 min.

A CASA TUTTI BENE

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Gabriele Muccino
Cast: Stefano Accorsi, Carolina Crescentini, Elena Cucci, Tea Falco, Pierfrancesco Favino

BIGFOOT JUNIOR

Genere: Animazione
Regia: Jeremy Degruson, Ben Stassen
Cast: Pappy Faulkner, Christopher L. Parson, Marieve Herington, Joe Ochman, Laila Berzins
Durata: 92 min.

CINQUANTA SFUMATURE DI ROSSO

Genere: Dramma
Regia: James Foley
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Arielle Kebbel, Tyler Hoechlin

I PRIMITIVI

Genere: Animazione
Regia: Nick Park
Cast: Riccardo Scamarcio, Paola Cortellesi, Salvatore Esposito, Claudio Gregori, Gabriele Rubini
Durata: 89 min.

IL VEGETALE

Genere: Commedia
Regia: Gennaro Nunziante
Cast: Fabio Rovazzi, Luca Zingaretti, Rosy Franzese, Antonino Bruschetta, Paola Calliari

LA FORMA DELL'ACQUA

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Guillermo Del Toro
Cast: Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon (II), Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg
Durata: 119 min.

L'ULTIMA DISCESA

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Scott Waugh
Cast: Josh Hartnett, Mira Sorvino, Sarah Dumont, Kale Culley, Jason Cottle, Austin R. Grant
Durata: 98 min.

L'UOMO SUL TRENO

Genere: Thriller
Regia: Jaume Collet-Serra
Cast: Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern, Jonathan Banks
Durata: 104 min.

MAZE RUNNER - LA RIVELAZIONE

Genere: Azione
Regia: Wes Ball
Cast: Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito
Durata: 142 min.

NAPOLI VELATA

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Ferzan Ozpetek
Cast: Giovanna Mezzogiorno, Alessandro Borghi, Anna Bonaiuto, Isabella Ferrari, Lina Sastri

ORE 15:17 - ATTACCO AL TRENO

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Clint Eastwood
Cast: Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer
Durata: 94 min.

SONO TORNATO

Genere: Commedia
Regia: Luca Miniero
Cast: Massimo Popolizio, Frank Matano, Stefania Rocca, Gioele Dix, Guglielmo Favilla
Durata: 100 min.

THE POST

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford
Durata: 118 min.

EXTRA IN PROGRAMMAZIONE

CARMEN - ROH 2017-18

GISELLE BOLSHOI BALLET 2017-18

Durata: 140 min.

HITLER CONTRO PICASSO E GLI ALTRI

Regia: Claudio Poli
Cast: Toni Servillo

TOKYO GHOUL

Regia: Kentaro Hagiwara
Cast: Yu Aoi, Masataka Kubota, Shun’ya Shiraishi, Nozomi Sasaki, Fumika Shimizu
Durata: 119 min.

