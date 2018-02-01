1 febbraio 2018   ARCHIVIO, CULTURA - SPETTACOLO, PRIMA PAGINA

Programmazione Film The Space dal 1 al 7 Febbraio prossimo

 

(NO 3D) COCO

Genere: Animazione
Regia: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
Cast: Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor, Anthony Gonzalez, Alanna Ubach
Durata: 105 min.

(NO 3D) FERDINAND

Genere: Animazione
Regia: Carlos Saldanha, Cathy Malkasian, Jeff McGrath
Cast: Kate McKinnon, David Tennant, John Cena, Gina Rodriguez, Bobby Cannavale
Durata: 106 min.

(NO 3D) JUMANJI: BENVENUTI NELLA GIUNGLA

Genere: Avventura
Regia: Jake Kasdan
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Rhys Darby
Durata: 120 min.

BENEDETTA FOLLIA

Genere: Commedia
Regia: Carlo Verdone
Cast: Carlo Verdone, Lucrezia Lante Della Rovere, Ilenia Pastorelli, Maria Pia Calzone, Paola Minaccioni
Durata: 109 min.

BIGFOOT JUNIOR

Genere: Animazione
Regia: Jeremy Degruson, Ben Stassen
Cast: Pappy Faulkner, Christopher L. Parson, Marieve Herington, Joe Ochman, Laila Berzins
Durata: 92 min.

C'EST LA VIE - PRENDILA COME VIENE

Genere: Commedia
Regia: Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache
Cast: Jean-Pierre Bacri, Jean-Paul Rouve, Gilles Lellouche, Vincent Macaigne, Eye Haidara
Durata: 117 min.

ELLA & JOHN - THE LEISURE SEEKER

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Paolo Virzì
Cast: Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland, Christian McKay, Janel Moloney, Dana Ivey, Dick Gregory
Durata: 112 min.

IL VEGETALE

Genere: Commedia
Regia: Gennaro Nunziante
Cast: Fabio Rovazzi, Luca Zingaretti, Rosy Franzese, Antonino Bruschetta, Paola Calliari

LEO DA VINCI - MISSIONE MONNA LISA

Genere: AnimazioneFamiglia
Regia: Sergio Manfio
Durata: 85 min.

L'ORA PIU' BUIA

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Joe Wright
Cast: Gary Oldman, Lily James, Ben Mendelsohn, Kristin Scott Thomas, Richard Lumsden
Durata: 114 min.

L'UOMO SUL TRENO

Genere: Thriller
Regia: Jaume Collet-Serra
Cast: Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern, Jonathan Banks
Durata: 104 min.

MADE IN ITALY

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Luciano Ligabue
Cast: Stefano Accorsi, Kasia Smutniak, Fausto Maria Sciarappa, Ettore Nicoletti, Tobia De Angelis

MAZE RUNNER - LA RIVELAZIONE

Genere: Azione
Regia: Wes Ball
Cast: Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito
Durata: 142 min.

SLUMBER - IL DEMONE DEL SONNO

Genere: Horror
Regia: Jonathan Hopkins
Cast: Maggie Q, Kristen Bush, Sam Troughton, Will Kemp, William Hope, Sylvester McCoy
Durata: 84 min.

SONO TORNATO

Genere: Commedia
Regia: Luca Miniero
Cast: Massimo Popolizio, Frank Matano, Stefania Rocca, Gioele Dix, Guglielmo Favilla
Durata: 100 min.

THE POST

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford
Durata: 118 min.

UN SACCHETTO DI BIGLIE

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Christian Duguay
Cast: Dorian Le Clech, Batyste Fleurial, Patrick Bruel, Elsa Zylberstein, Bernard Campan
Durata: 110 min.

WONDER

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Stephen Chbosky
Cast: Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson, Mandy Patinkin, Ali Liebert, Daveed Diggs
Durata: 113 min.

(3D) MAZE RUNNER - LA RIVELAZIONE

Genere: Azione
Regia: Wes Ball
Cast: Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito
Durata: 142 min.

(V.O.) THE POST

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford
Durata: 118 min.

