Programmazione Film The Space dal 1 al 7 Febbraio prossimo
(NO 3D) COCO
Genere: Animazione
(NO 3D) FERDINAND
Genere: Animazione
(NO 3D) JUMANJI: BENVENUTI NELLA GIUNGLA
Genere: Avventura
BENEDETTA FOLLIA
Genere: Commedia
BIGFOOT JUNIOR
Genere: Animazione
C’EST LA VIE – PRENDILA COME VIENE
Genere: Commedia
ELLA & JOHN – THE LEISURE SEEKER
Genere: Dramma
IL VEGETALE
Genere: Commedia
LEO DA VINCI – MISSIONE MONNA LISA
Genere: AnimazioneFamiglia
L’ORA PIU’ BUIA
Genere: Dramma
L’UOMO SUL TRENO
Genere: Thriller
MADE IN ITALY
Genere: Dramma
MAZE RUNNER – LA RIVELAZIONE
Genere: Azione
SLUMBER – IL DEMONE DEL SONNO
Genere: Horror
SONO TORNATO
Genere: Commedia
THE POST
Genere: Dramma
UN SACCHETTO DI BIGLIE
Genere: Dramma
WONDER
Genere: Dramma
(3D) MAZE RUNNER – LA RIVELAZIONE
Genere: Azione
(V.O.) THE POST
Genere: Dramma