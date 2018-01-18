18 gennaio 2018   ARCHIVIO, CULTURA - SPETTACOLO, PRIMA PAGINA

Film in programmazione al The Space di Quartucciu (Ca) dal 18 al 24 Gennaio 2018

 

ELLA & JOHN - THE LEISURE SEEKER

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Paolo Virzì
Cast: Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland, Christian McKay, Janel Moloney, Dana Ivey, Dick Gregory
Durata: 112 min.

IL VEGETALE

Genere: Commedia
Regia: Gennaro Nunziante
Cast: Fabio Rovazzi, Luca Zingaretti, Rosy Franzese, Antonino Bruschetta, Paola Calliari

INSIDIOUS: L'ULTIMA CHIAVE

Genere: Horror
Regia: Adam Robitel
Cast: Lin Shaye, Javier Botet, Spencer Locke, Angus Sampson, Caitlin Gerard
Durata: 103 min.

L'ORA PIU' BUIA

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Joe Wright
Cast: Gary Oldman, Lily James, Ben Mendelsohn, Kristin Scott Thomas, Richard Lumsden
Durata: 114 min.

UN SACCHETTO DI BIGLIE

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Christian Duguay
Cast: Dorian Le Clech, Batyste Fleurial, Patrick Bruel, Elsa Zylberstein, Bernard Campan
Durata: 110 min.

(NO 3D) COCO

Genere: Animazione
Regia: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
Cast: Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor, Anthony Gonzalez, Alanna Ubach
Durata: 109 min.

(NO 3D) JUMANJI: BENVENUTI NELLA GIUNGLA

Genere: Avventura
Regia: Jake Kasdan
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Rhys Darby
Durata: 120 min.

(V.O.) DARKEST HOUR

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Joe Wright
Cast: Gary Oldman, Lily James, Ben Mendelsohn, Kristin Scott Thomas, Richard Lumsden
Durata: 114 min.

BENEDETTA FOLLIA

Genere: Commedia
Regia: Carlo Verdone
Cast: Carlo Verdone, Lucrezia Lante Della Rovere, Ilenia Pastorelli, Maria Pia Calzone, Paola Minaccioni
Durata: 109 min.

COME UN GATTO IN TANGENZIALE

Genere: Commedia
Regia: Riccardo Milani
Cast: Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese

LEO DA VINCI - MISSIONE MONNA LISA

Genere: AnimazioneFamiglia
Regia: Sergio Manfio
Durata: 85 min.

THE MIDNIGHT MAN

Genere: Horror
Regia: Travis Nicholas Zariwny
Cast: Lin Shaye, Robert Englund, Emily Haine, Logan Creran, Summer H Howell, Gabrielle Haugh
Durata: 95 min.

TRE MANIFESTI A EBBING, MISSOURI

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Martin McDonagh
Cast: Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish, Lucas Hedges
Durata: 115 min.

TUTTI I SOLDI DEL MONDO

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Ridley Scott
Cast: Christopher Plummer, Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Charlie Plummer, Marco Leonardi
Durata: 135 min.

WONDER

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Stephen Chbosky
Cast: Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson, Mandy Patinkin, Ali Liebert, Daveed Diggs
Durata: 113 min.

