11 gennaio 2018   ARCHIVIO, CULTURA - SPETTACOLO, PRIMA PAGINA

Cinema – Programmazione The Space Quartucciu dal 11 al 17 Gennaio 2018

THE SPACE CINEMA QUARTUCCIU

BENEDETTA FOLLIA

BENEDETTA FOLLIA

Genere: Commedia
Regia: Carlo Verdone
Cast: Carlo Verdone, Lucrezia Lante Della Rovere, Ilenia Pastorelli, Maria Pia Calzone, Paola Minaccioni
Durata: 109 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
LEO DA VINCI - MISSIONE MONNA LISA

LEO DA VINCI – MISSIONE MONNA LISA

Genere: AnimazioneFamiglia
Regia: Sergio Manfio
Durata: 85 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
THE MIDNIGHT MAN

THE MIDNIGHT MAN

Genere: Horror
Regia: Travis Nicholas Zariwny
Cast: Lin Shaye, Robert Englund, Emily Haine, Logan Creran, Summer H Howell, Gabrielle Haugh
Durata: 95 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
TRE MANIFESTI A EBBING, MISSOURI

TRE MANIFESTI A EBBING, MISSOURI

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Martin McDonagh
Cast: Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish, Lucas Hedges
Durata: 115 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
(NO 3D) COCO

(NO 3D) COCO

Genere: Animazione
Regia: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
Cast: Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor, Anthony Gonzalez, Alanna Ubach
Durata: 109 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
(NO 3D) FERDINAND

(NO 3D) FERDINAND

Genere: Animazione
Regia: Carlos Saldanha, Cathy Malkasian, Jeff McGrath
Cast: Kate McKinnon, David Tennant, John Cena, Gina Rodriguez, Bobby Cannavale
Durata: 106 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
(NO 3D) JUMANJI: BENVENUTI NELLA GIUNGLA

(NO 3D) JUMANJI: BENVENUTI NELLA GIUNGLA

Genere: Avventura
Regia: Jake Kasdan
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Rhys Darby
Durata: 120 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
(NO 3D) STAR WARS - GLI ULTIMI JEDI

(NO 3D) STAR WARS – GLI ULTIMI JEDI

Genere: Fantasy
Regia: Rian Johnson
Cast: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher

Vai alla scheda del film →
COME UN GATTO IN TANGENZIALE

COME UN GATTO IN TANGENZIALE

Genere: Commedia
Regia: Riccardo Milani
Cast: Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese

Vai alla scheda del film →
IL RAGAZZO INVISIBILE - SECONDA GENERAZIONE

IL RAGAZZO INVISIBILE – SECONDA GENERAZIONE

Genere: Fantascienza
Regia: Gabriele Salvatores
Cast: Ludovico Girardello, Ksenia Rappoport, Galatéa Bellugi, Ivan Franek, Dario Cantarelli
Durata: 90 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
NAPOLI VELATA

NAPOLI VELATA

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Ferzan Ozpetek
Cast: Giovanna Mezzogiorno, Alessandro Borghi, Anna Bonaiuto, Isabella Ferrari, Lina Sastri

Vai alla scheda del film →
TUTTI I SOLDI DEL MONDO

TUTTI I SOLDI DEL MONDO

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Ridley Scott
Cast: Christopher Plummer, Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Charlie Plummer, Marco Leonardi
Durata: 135 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
WONDER

WONDER

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Stephen Chbosky
Cast: Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson, Mandy Patinkin, Ali Liebert, Daveed Diggs
Durata: 113 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
Condividi su...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com