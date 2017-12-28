28 dicembre 2017   ARCHIVIO, CULTURA - SPETTACOLO, PRIMA PAGINA

Programmazione cinema The Space Quartucciu dal 28 Dicembre 2017 –

(NO 3D) COCO

(NO 3D) COCO

Genere: Animazione
Regia: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
Cast: Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor, Anthony Gonzalez, Alanna Ubach
Durata: 109 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
NAPOLI VELATA

NAPOLI VELATA

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Ferzan Ozpetek
Cast: Giovanna Mezzogiorno, Alessandro Borghi, Anna Bonaiuto, Isabella Ferrari, Lina Sastri

Vai alla scheda del film →
(3D) COCO

(3D) COCO

Genere: Animazione
Regia: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
Cast: Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor, Anthony Gonzalez, Alanna Ubach
Durata: 109 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
(NO 3D) FERDINAND

(NO 3D) FERDINAND

Genere: Animazione
Regia: Carlos Saldanha, Cathy Malkasian, Jeff McGrath
Cast: Kate McKinnon, David Tennant, John Cena, Gina Rodriguez, Bobby Cannavale
Durata: 106 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
(NO 3D) STAR WARS - GLI ULTIMI JEDI

(NO 3D) STAR WARS – GLI ULTIMI JEDI

Genere: Fantasy
Regia: Rian Johnson
Cast: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher

Vai alla scheda del film →
ASSASSINIO SULL'ORIENT EXPRESS

ASSASSINIO SULL’ORIENT EXPRESS

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Kenneth Branagh
Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad
Durata: 114 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
DICKENS - L'UOMO CHE INVENTO' IL NATALE

DICKENS – L’UOMO CHE INVENTO’ IL NATALE

Genere: Fantasy
Regia: Bharat Nalluri
Cast: Dan Stevens, Jonathan Pryce, Christopher Plummer, Simon Callow, Bill Paterson
Durata: 104 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
GLI EROI DEL NATALE

GLI EROI DEL NATALE

Genere: Animazione
Regia: Timothy Reckart
Cast: Keegan Michael Key, Zachary Levi, Steven Yeun, Gina Rodriguez, Kristin Chenoweth
Durata: 86 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
LA RUOTA DELLE MERAVIGLIE

LA RUOTA DELLE MERAVIGLIE

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Woody Allen
Cast: Kate Winslet, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake, Jim Belushi, Max Casella, Tony Sirico
Durata: 101 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
POVERI MA RICCHISSIMI

POVERI MA RICCHISSIMI

Genere: Commedia
Regia: Fausto Brizzi
Cast: Christian De Sica, Enrico Brignano, Lucia Ocone, Bebo Storti, Lodovica Comello
Durata: 96 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Genere: Musica
Regia: Michael Gracey
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Paul Sparks
Durata: 104 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
WONDER

WONDER

Genere: Dramma
Regia: Stephen Chbosky
Cast: Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson, Mandy Patinkin, Ali Liebert, Daveed Diggs
Durata: 113 min.

Vai alla scheda del film →
Condividi su...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com